Pearl Harbor Day 2020

Today marks the 79th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. I took this pic while touring the USS Arizona Memorial a few years ago. Unfortunately due to Covid-19, there won’t be the usual on-site ceremony honoring those men and woman that we lost on this day all of those years ago on Oahu. Just a few remaining survivors were allowed to visit USS Arizona Memorial for a moment of reflection and prayer today. I recommend taking the tour when memorials like this one re-open. It is a powerful, yet sad reminder of the cost of our freedom and a wonderful way to teach our youth about the history of what the military has done to protect our freedom for all American Citizens.
Have your toured the USS Arizona Memorial?
How did you feel while looking at the display with all of the names of our lost military men and woman?
Donna Perry