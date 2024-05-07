Solano Community College To Induct The Class Of 2024 Into The Athletics Hall Of Fame May 18th

Solano College has a longstanding tradition of athletics dating back to 1947. The Athletics Department embraces its four pillars: Academic Excellence, Athletic Excellence, Good Citizenship, and Commitment to Community Service, demonstrating a commitment to improving the community in which you live, work, and study.

Solano Community College proudly announces the induction of nine outstanding former student-athletes and SCC College Superintendent/ President Dr. Celia Esposito-Noy into the Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The SCC Athletics Department will also recognize the 2011 SCC Baseball Team for their achievements, alongside celebrating current student-athletes’ accomplishments through the presentation of the Athletic Director Team Award and the Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

As student-athletes at Solano, each of these individuals epitomized the Athletics Department’s four pillars of success by excelling on the court or field and in the classroom.

Denisha Lundy (Women’s Basketball) 2013

Taylor Hamilton (Women’s Basketball) 2012 & 2013

Samantha Dean (Volleyball) 2009 & 2010

Allyson Taynton (Volleyball) 2009 & 2010

Victor Romero (Baseball) 2010 & 2011

Trevor Matern (Baseball) 2010 & 2011

Sherry Clark (Softball) 2005 & 2006

Jessica Kerr (Softball) 2006

Mike Morris (Men’s Basketball) 1990

Special Recognition

2011 Solano Baseball Team

It will be a special evening as the college will induct its Superintendent President, Dr. Celia Esposito-Noy for her commitment to student success and her vision and leadership of Solano’s athletic program which has been instrumental in shaping the department’s current and future. Celia has served as Superintendent-President since 2016 and she will retire this June.

The event will take place in the SCC Performing Arts Center on Saturday May 18 starting at 5:30 pm. For more information on the SCC Hall of Fame Celebration, including ticket information ($50), please visit https://foundation.solano.edu/event/2024-scc-athletics-hall-of-fame/ .

For additional information Contact Athletics Director Erik Visser( [email protected]) or Assistant Athletics Director (alison.[email protected])