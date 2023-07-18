95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Paying Tribute To A Long-Time Radio Partner

Share
Paying Tribute To A Long-Time Radio Partner
Image Courtesy of The John Young Photo Collection

That Blog title should also include the word “Friend,” because that’s certainly what Ron Brown became to me over the 11+ years we did The KUIC Hometown Morning Show together. From that fateful July day in 2012 that Ron was shifted from his afternoon traffic duties to co-hosting the morning show with me, we became like two 12 year old’s on a sugar-rush. “Let’s do a ‘Celebrity News’ Segment!” “Let’s do a bit where you (Ron) talk about your illustrious sports career while I (John) talk about being the Water Boy!” Ron’s self-deprecating sense of humor made its way into our recorded Morning Show Promos often; you would be able to hear about his indigestion-inducing chili recipe, his insistence on a sterile coffee-making environment, and the love he has for his grandkids in our daily show promotional spots. Ron never shied away from talking about what his family meant to him, and he was equally encouraging when it came to MY family’s exploits and accomplishments. We discovered that we had a mutual fascination with electric guitars, and Ron’s extreme left-handedness made his search for adequate “lefty” guitars an ongoing thread throughout our decade together. Golf, chocolate, Elvis Presley, The 49ers…we found a ton of commonalities that fueled our on and off-air conversations for 11 years. Ron joined the morning show at a turbulent time – I was on my third set of partners – and he brought a calm and stability to the proceedings that lasted longer than either of us thought it would…for that (and many other things) I’m grateful. Enjoy your retirement DTRB, and I’ll see you on the golf course soon 🙂

John Young

Recently Played

Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
1:40pm
Hollaback GirlGwen Stefani
1:37pm
SenoritaShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
1:34pm
Locked Out Of HeavenBruno Mars
1:30pm
Tainted Love/where Did Our LoveSoft Cell
1:26pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

West Nile Virus Detected In Solano County; Here's What You Can Do
2

The North Bay Arts Fund Is Offering Grants Through August 14th
3

The CANB and CalAIM Programs Are Teaming Up To Fight Homelessness
4

Vacaville Pony Baseball Hosts The International World Series
5

Solano Stormwater Alliance Has Exciting Employment Options For Students!