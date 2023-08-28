Our Son’s Ascending Career Brings The Family Together

At the risk of over-stating my excitement and parental pride, I am still basking in the afterglow of my actor-son Jake Bentley Young’s recent performance in the rock opera “RENT” as part of the Broadway in Sacramento series at Music Circus in The Capital City. Jake’s star has been on the rise since he relocated to New York City in early 2021, and Meg and I were thrilled and thankful as so many people from Jake’s recent past came out to see him shine on stage: his previous actor peers from grade school, high school drama teachers, former community theater directors, neighbors and more. Overwhelming in the best way possible! What ALSO stood out to me was how this “hometown” performance ended up bringing our family together in ways that, as Meg said so brilliantly, “only a wedding could do!” A special thanks goes out to my wife’s five siblings, all of whom traveled to the show from all over California (with many spouses in tow as well). The parents of Jake’s eighth grade girlfriend flew down from Vancouver, Washington for the show, for crying out loud…pure awesomeness! The ability to share our sons’ “living his dream” moment with all our important family and friends was a truly priceless experience, reminding us that it’s important to create moments that might otherwise only occur at, well, a family wedding 🙂

John Young