Once The Kids Leave, Is It OK To Do “Half Holidays?”

Image courtesy of the John Young Collection

The first test of this critical question is coming up for me and my spouse Meg Young THIS Holiday Season, even though our adult kids have been technically out of the house since 2018. For the first time in my memory, Meg and I won’t have anyone visiting us for Christmas at Phony Pharms in Roseville (not because our family hates us but because of weird schedules for everyone this year). With plans to see our “East Coast Kids” in early January, I’m trying to make the case to Meg that we don’t need to go overboard in the house-decorating department…in fact, I’ve coined a new phrase for it: “Half Holidays.” Clever, huh? With Half Holidays in effect, you accept that literally no one (save for a few neighbors and maybe a caroler or two) will be stopping by to see your home, so why get all the decorations out? Why not just do some basic decorating – a “Half Holiday” – and save the time/stress/cleanup that’s involved with a full-on Holiday make-over? It seems like a brilliant idea to me, with the chance for a “less-is-more” vibe and some creative use of fewer decorations. I’m not sure if Meg is buying this, so I’ll keep y’all posted on how it goes. Feel free to steal my idea if you, too, find that this will be a “light” holiday, guest-wise 🎄

John Young

