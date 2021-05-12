National Salvation Army Week 2021
Known for their big red barrels and bell ringers taking donations, the Salvation Army is a Christian Charitable Organization founded in 1865 in London. It is now present in 132 Countries providing shelter for the homeless, disaster relief and humanitarian aid to developing Countries.
Locally, the Salvation Army KROC Center in Suisun City is a great place for healthy family fun. Stop by the center and find out about their Camp KROC summer activities and more, and tell them Happy National Salvation Army Week!
Do you and your family donate and volunteer with the Salvation Army?
Donna Perry