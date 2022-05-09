May is National Mental Health Awareness Month

NAMI Solano, continues to offer valuable information and resources that can help all of us, and our families learn about various mental illnesses and how to deal with our loved ones who may be suffering in silence…
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in the U.S. since 1949. Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, NAMI joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Each year we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. Mental Health Awareness Month provides a perfect opportunity to shine
a spotlight on spreading helpful mental health resources, information and content to your followers or in your communities or networks. We
encourage people to take action through efforts, such as advocating for improving our nation’s crisis response system.
During the Month of May, NAMI Solano is offering special informational meetings about such subjects as “Lunch & Learn for Parents and Caregivers”. To register go to Namisolanocounty.org.
What mental health subject would you be interested in learning more about, with NAMI Solano?
Donna Perry