Grief Support For Veterans Returns To NorthBay

NorthBay Hospice and Bereavement is bringing back its Veterans Bereavement Support Group for in-person meetings, for both men and women. Meetings will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 2 to 3 p.m. The group will meet at 2470 Hilborn Road, Suite 201, in Fairfield.
Ruel Guerrero, NorthBay Health Hospice Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator and U.S. Air Force veteran, will facilitate the group.
“The focus of the group is to provide some teaching points on grief and processing grief at whatever stage you may be in,” Ruel noted. “We also hope to provide a venue for veterans to encourage one another through stories, kind words, and simply being together for each other, like the old days.”
Interested participants are welcome to contact Ruel at (707) 920-3672, or Brenda Boyd, (707) 646-3517, for more information.

