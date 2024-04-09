Get Your Tickets NOW to The Nourish Gala For The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano

Image courtesy of The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano 2024
|
|
|A ticket to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano’s Nourish Gala on May 18th in Danville could be your ticket to paradise!
This year’s auctions are filled with unforgettable travel opportunities to Mexico, Costa Rica, Palm Springs, Hawaii …all while providing much-needed meals for neighbors facing hunger!
And if you prefer a staycation, we’ve got you covered, too. You can bid on a luxurious picnic featuring local wildlife, a VIP experience with the San Jose Sharks, tickets to your Golden State Warriors – and more!
|
|
|
Nourish Gala
Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Blackhawk Museum, Danville
|
|
|
|When you join the community at the Nourish Gala, you’ll have the opportunity to make memories that will last for years – all while making a powerful impact for neighbors facing hunger in Contra Costa and Solano Counties today.
Every ticket will help provide 400 meals and ensure the Food Bank remains a lifeline for your neighbors in need. Claim your seat today, and together we can keep nourishing our community, one meal at a time. Get all the details at www.foodbankccs.org