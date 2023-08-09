95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Flashback: Back to School time with Jeri Stewart

Credit: Jeri’s Grandma Jean Blankenship

That’s my Momma Marsha & I (16 yo) in our kitchen in El Sobrante… the macrame owl and the Polaroid pic give the era away!!  I went to De Anza High School and LOVED it cuz I was a social butterfly 🦋 At the time, I was voted Most Versatile.  I WANTED to be Voted Best Dressed… hummmph!

P.S.  I was on the Dean’s List and in “7th Period Special P.E.”, playing softball and tennis with regional high school teams.

