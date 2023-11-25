Festival Of Trees Continues To Dazzle While Helping Solano County’s Unhoused

There are a ton of “famous fundraisers” every year in Solano County; multiple golf tournaments, turkey drives, scavenger hunts and even cocktail contests designed to help raise money for various charities in our hometowns. One of the oldest, and most famous, is “The Festival Of Trees” that benefits Opportunity House, Vacaville’s Homeless Shelter. “FOT,” as it’s known to locals, is unique in several ways: the name comes from the exquisitely decorated Christmas Trees that adorn either a specific venue, or reside in different shop windows throughout Vacaville. Individuals and businesses bid on these trees, with the money raised going to the programs Opportunity House runs to help get people back on their feet and back into the community. FOT has been in existence for over 30 years; I’ve had the pleasure of hosting several incarnations of this elegant event (including way back in 2014, where I’m pictured with Opportunity House advocate Desiree Ramos). This year KUIC is giving listeners a chance to win two tickets to the event, being held at The Sunrise Events Center in Vacaville on November 27th; enter for your chance to win the tickets at www.kuic.com. Good Luck and Happy Holidays 🙂

John Young