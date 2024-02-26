95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Do You Like To Sing? Voices Of California Needs You!

I mentioned my Peter Pan-like Uncle Bill in my last Blog Post, so why not bring him up again in another context: Barbershop Chorus Music. You see, in addition to collecting cars for the last 70 years, my Uncle Bill is also a fairly accomplished Barbershop Chorus singer, having performed with various groups all over California since his 20’s (he’s over 80 now). And Bill’s not the only Barbershop Chorus singer I know: KUIC Loyal Listener Rich Hartmann is also an accomplished Barbershop Chorus singer with years of experience under his belt. Rich reached out to me recently to let me know that the group he’s worked with for years, Voices of California, is looking for more folks who like to sing and perform. According to their website, they are “a world-class male barbershop chorus that has qualified five times to compete in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s international competition.” They are “passionate about the art of acapella signing and the joyful friendships that it brings.” If you’d like to tap into some of this joy and fun, reach out to Voices of California at www.voicesofcalifornia.org 🙂

John   

