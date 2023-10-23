95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Costumes from Halloweens Past!

Credit: Jeri Stewart

What’s not to love about Halloween?!  ‘Tis the season to abandon your inhibitions, purposely act like a fool and behave badly. How frighteningly FAB!

From the time I was a teeny little girl, my Mom Marsha organized special adventures to the Contra Costa County department stores –  even Long’s Drugs – so that we could buy pop-culture Halloween costumes (that included those non-breathable plastic masks) to look either sensationally spooky or fairy-tale princess-y for trick or treating.  Although I do have a creative nature, buying a pre-made

costume was much more exciting than trying to tediously create one from scratch and imagination.  Mom Marsha did not have a creative bone in her body … yet as a busy working executive (think Barbie meets Ruth Bader Ginsburg), spending quality time with her on a shopping spree was simply sublime.

Whatever your creepy character of choice may be for Halloween 2023, please share your ghostly (or ghastly!) photos with me; I love living vicariously through others (and don’t Ghost me)! LOL  jeri.stewart@alphamediausa.com

 

Gotta get my Goblin on … Have a bewitchingly fun Halloween season!!🎃
