Costumes from Halloweens Past!

What’s not to love about Halloween ?! ‘Tis the season to abandon your inhibitions, purposely act like a fool and behave badly. How frighteningly FAB!

From the time I was a teeny little girl, my Mom Marsha organized special adventures to the Contra Costa County department stores – even Long’s Drugs – so that we could buy pop-culture Halloween costumes (that included those non-breathable plastic masks) to look either sensationally spooky or fairy-tale princess-y for trick or treating. Although I do have a creative nature, buying a pre-made

costume was much more exciting than trying to tediously create one from scratch and imagination. Mom Marsha did not have a creative bone in her body … yet as a busy working executive (think Barbie meets Ruth Bader Ginsburg), spending quality time with her on a shopping spree was simply sublime.