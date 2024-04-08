Celebrity Chef To Prepare An Exclusive Meal for NorthBay Health Supporters On 5/4
Foodies, you’ll want a seat at this table!
NorthBay Health Foundation is offering members of the community a unique opportunity
to have an exclusive dinner prepared for them by Celebrity Chef Simon Majumdar, while at the
same time supporting a program to update and upgrade NorthBay’s Health Heart Vascular
Program catheterization labs.
The dinner, set for May 4 at The Landing at Village 360 in Suisun Valley, offers diners an
evening of fine wine, food, fun and camaraderie. The Food Network’s Chef Simon Majumdar is a
world-renowned broadcaster, food writer, speaker, author and cook who has dedicated the
second half of his time on the planet to fulfilling his ambition to “Go Everywhere, Eat
Everything.” Chef Simon will be sharing stories of life on the Food Network, tales from his own
food travels and educate guests on food history as he prepares the meal. He will be happy to
answer questions as he demonstrates preparation of the meal, as chefs from Village 360’s
kitchen serve each course. The entire meal will be prepared with locally sourced meats and
produce, and paired with local wines from Caymus Suisun and Backroad Vines.
The evening will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m., at The
Landing at Village 360, located at 4949 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield. To learn more and
purchase tickets visit NorthBay.org/ChefDinner, or call (707) 646-3131.