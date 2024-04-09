95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Community Angels Vendor Faire In Fairfield On May 4th

Image courtesy of Community United Methodist Church of Fairfield, CA

Make plans to attend the second annual Community Angels Vendor Faire on Saturday, May 4, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M!  Products from companies you know and love will be there, along with local artists and crafters.  You can browse jewelry, collectibles, health and wellness products, quilts, paper goods, handmade craft items, and beauty products.  Food truck goodies will be available all day, featuring delicious homemade breakfast and lunch items and beverages.  Vendors will be on hand to answer questions and display their excellent products.  The Faire can be found in the social hall at Community United Methodist Church, located at 1875 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield.

All proceeds from vendor space rentals will go to local charitable causes.  The United Methodist Women Community Angels have donated more than $100,000 to local charities, thanks to the generous support of local residents.

