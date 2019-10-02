Another Local Sports Trailblazer Visits The KUIC Morning Show
We’ve had some amazing sports-related guests on The KUIC Home Town Morning Show over the years; some famous (Jermaine Dye, Desmond Bishop, Tim Roye), some up-and-comers (Dodger Pitcher Tony “Goose” Gonsolin’s parents!) and a few brilliant sports minds like last week’s guest, Katie Woo. The 2014 Will C. Wood High School alum graduated from Arizona State last year, and promptly found an outlet for her life-long love of sports working as an editor and writer for MLB.com and MiLB.com. Katie’s access to Spring Training and Player Development allowed her to give us insights into emerging major-leaguers we wouldn’t otherwise have, and she set the table for our audience in preparation for the Oakland A’s/Tampa Bay Rays one-and-done Wildcard Playoff Game. Katie’s passion for the game of Baseball was clearly evident in the way she detailed player attributes and personalities; she even shared the surprising story of her interview with former Dodger/SF Giants villain Yasil Puig and how he’s actually a gentle, generous guy. Katie Woo’s career is just starting to take off; follow her Baseball knowledge on Facebook/KatieWoo and at MiLB.com 🙂
John Young