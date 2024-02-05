2024 will be a busy year for Taylor Swift

I wasn’t surprised when Celine Dion announced Taylor Swift’s win for Album of the Year at last night’s Grammy Awards on CBS. What DID surprise me, and everyone else, was her announcement of a NEW album due on April 19th. It will be titled “The Tortured Poets Department,” (quite a long title by TS standards.)

A new album, along with a date in Vegas this Sunday, more Era Tour dates that will take her around the globe through November, will mark one of the busiest “eras” for Taylor Swift! Not to mention the promotion that will precede the release in April AND the likely release of another older album in the form of a “Taylor’s Version.”

Are you ready for it?

–Jeff Dorian–