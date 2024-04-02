95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Solano County Launches Solano Senior Fraud Prevention Center To Fight Scammers

Share
Solano County Launches Solano Senior Fraud Prevention Center To Fight Scammers
Image courtesy of Solano County

Responding to a spike in reports of scams targeting local seniors, Solano County’s Older and Disabled Adult Services, (ODAS) Adult Protective Services (APS) has launched the Solano Senior Fraud Prevention Center, SolanoScamCenter.org, pairing it with an extensive public education campaign. The effort aims to prevent financial exploitation by scammers and by less than honest family members and inform residents of the resources available to those impacted by these crimes.

Available via Solano County’s one-stop resource guide SolanoCares.org, the Solano Senior Fraud
Prevention Center provides vital information and tools to empower seniors and their caregivers to
identify, stop and report fraudulent activities.

The website also shares five essential tips to prevent scams:
1. Always double-check the source of “government” communications.
2. Be vigilant and on the watch for fake social media identities and “sweetheart scams.”
3. Bring skepticism to every prize or investment offer.
4. Be wary of “urgent” notices that claim your accounts or computer have been “compromised”
without providing proof.
5. Monitor your finances often and protect your Power of Attorney.
The website also provides contact information and reporting strategies to connect with regulatory
agencies, local law enforcement and APS.

For more information, visit SolanoScamCenter.org; Disabled Adult Services at (707) 784-8259. Reports to APS can be filed at reporttoaps.org or by calling (707) 784-8259 during the day or (800) 850-0012 after hours.

Recently Played

Dance The NightDua Lipa
2:09pm
You Gotta BeDesree
2:05pm
Cant Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake
2:01pm
SorryJustin Bieber
1:58pm
Genie In A BottleChristina Aguilera
1:54pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Solano County Behavioral Health Announces Open Access For Psychiatry In All Adult Clinics
2

My Son The Gangster: Brett Young Plays “Duke Cunningham” in Nice Work If You Can Get It!
3

The Box Officer: Road House & Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
4

Kids’ Day At The Adobe: Saturday, April 6th from 11am-2pm
5

Solano County Is Observing "National Public Health Week" April 1st Through 7th