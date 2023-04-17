95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

You’re Invited To The C.O.P.E. Mad Hatter’s Team and Mimosa Party 5/20 In Danville!

Image Courtesy of The C.O.P.E. Family Support Center
The community is invited to the C.O.P.E. Mad Hatter’s Tea & Mimosa Party! Join us for high tea and mimosas on Saturday, May 20th, from 11am – 3pm at the Danville Women’s Club. General admission is $75.00 per person and can be purchased from the link below or can be found on our website: www.copefamilysupport.org
Hope to see you all there, as we join together to help strengthen family relationships through counseling options and parent education programs.

