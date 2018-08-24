YOU Could Own The Last Caddy Elvis Ever Bought

Ron Brown and I like to have a little fun at the late, great Elvis Presley’s expense on The KUIC Morning Show; we both love and respect “The King” and we do try to infuse our Elvis high-jinx with a modicum of respect. One thing most folks who know anything about Mr. Presley can agree on is this: The King of Rock ‘n Roll was very generous, sometimes to a fault. That fact brings us to a 1977 Mist-Green Cadillac Seville…it was, allegedly, the last car Elvis bought and he immediately gave it to a 19 year old woman who was “window shopping” at the dealership. That’s right: Elvis Presley bought the Caddy, signed the papers and gave it away because the young woman looked like she wanted it more than he did. Now YOU can own it, if you meet the auctioneer’s demands: the car goes on sale (along with some other Elvis-related vehicles) Saturday, August 25th at GWS Hollywood Vehicle Auction in Southern California beginning at 10:00 a.m. Good Luck!

John Young