You Can Help Prevent Senior Medicare Fraud

Medicare loses an estimated $60 billion each year due to fraud, errors, and abuse, making it a big business for criminals. When people steal from Medicare, it hurts everyone. The most effective way to stop fraud from occurring is to prevent it in the first place. The California Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Medicare Fraud Prevention campaign serves to raise awareness about Medicare scams and how seniors can prevent, detect, and report Medicare Fraud as well as report suspected fraud, error, and abuse to their local Senior Medicare Patrol.

877-808-2468. Available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Callers receive information about the SMP program and are connected to the SMP in their state for individualized assistance. This number is published in the Medicare & You handbook and other national Medicare and anti-fraud publications that reference the SMP program. Email: [email protected] We will return calls and emails in a timely fashion – no later than 2 business days!