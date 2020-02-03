Yes Please! Pop-Tart Ice Cream Bars
If you were ever a fan of those strawberry shortcake-style ice cream bars from back in the day, my guess is you (and I) are going to go completely insane for the new Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Bars. In a surprise move that should’ve happened a long time ago, Pop-Tarts has teamed up with popular ice cream brand Good Humor to create these dessert masterpieces. These bars resemble those crunchy ice cream bars on the outside, and on the inside, they’re a brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tart. Come On! Dairy awesomeness on a whole new level! This new treat doesn’t have a price, but it is listed on the Good Humor website; there’s also a “store locator” on the site so you can find out where they’re sold near you. Let me know what you think :0
John Young