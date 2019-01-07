Wreath Project Disposal

Volunteers needed to pick up wreaths for disposal on-site, Saturday, January 12th, starting at 7:30 AM. We will need pick-up trucks to haul wreaths to dumpsters on-site. Volunteers may bring a pole or dowel to work in pairs and string wreaths on them for easy pick up. Wreaths are carried out to the curb, loaded into pick-up trucks and hauled to dumpsters. The whole clean-up usually takes a few hours, depending on the number of volunteers. No sign up required; just show up and all ages welcome. There will be a designated parking area for volunteers as the roads need to be kept clear. Great activity for those needing to fulfill service hours! (If you would like to keep your wreath, please remove it by January 11th.)

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA