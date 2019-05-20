Would YOU Eat A “Pickle Split”?

Banana splits are a classic; they should be in the Dessert Hall of Fame. But what if the banana was replaced by a giant dill pickle? That’s what is currently happening at the Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Festus, Missouri. Yes, Festus, Missouri…their “Pickle Split” uses Vlasic Spears instead of bananas, and apparently foodies all over this great country are clamoring to try one of these concoctions. Ice cream, whipped cream, and cherries on a Vlasic Dill…wow. The owner of the coffee house first discovered this barely-legal combo when she took a “food dare” as a teenager, and she decided to bring it to the masses. One more reason to book your trip to Festus!

John Young