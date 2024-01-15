95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Working On Your Teaching Credential? Scholarships Are Available!

Share
Working On Your Teaching Credential? Scholarships Are Available!
Image courtesy of The California Retired Teachers Association

The California Retired Teachers Association, Division 24, Solano County, is offering scholarships
to encourage college graduates who are Solano County residents, planning to enter the teaching profession in Solano County but needing to complete work for a valid California Teaching Credential.

The C. Shirley Michel Scholarships are available for Solano County residents who have
baccalaureate degrees, are currently enrolled in an accredited credential program, and who
plan to teach or are teaching in Solano County. In 2023, $4,000 scholarships were awarded to
each of five recipients. This is the 38 th year of the scholarships benefiting Solano County
residents. The scholarship applications will be due on March 22, 2024.

To apply for a scholarship or to obtain additional information go to
https://div24.calrta.org/scholarships-and-grants/. Those interested may also contact the
CalRTA Scholarship chair, Susan Hunt at [email protected]

Recently Played

Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
7:06pm
Love YourselfJustin Bieber
7:02pm
AnimalsMaroon 5
6:58pm
LevitatingDua Lipa
6:54pm
I Melt With YouModern English
6:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: American Fiction & our Top picks of 2023
2

Support The Academy Of 21st Century Learning Advocates
3

Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Looking To Honor Women In Wine
4

Giving Some Love To “Swing Nation”
5

Be A Part Of The 17th Annual Armijo High School Sober Grad Nite Crab Feed Fundraiser On February 10th