Working On Your Teaching Credential? Scholarships Are Available!

The California Retired Teachers Association, Division 24, Solano County, is offering scholarships

to encourage college graduates who are Solano County residents, planning to enter the teaching profession in Solano County but needing to complete work for a valid California Teaching Credential.

The C. Shirley Michel Scholarships are available for Solano County residents who have

baccalaureate degrees, are currently enrolled in an accredited credential program, and who

plan to teach or are teaching in Solano County. In 2023, $4,000 scholarships were awarded to

each of five recipients. This is the 38 th year of the scholarships benefiting Solano County

residents. The scholarship applications will be due on March 22, 2024.

To apply for a scholarship or to obtain additional information go to

https://div24.calrta.org/scholarships-and-grants/. Those interested may also contact the

CalRTA Scholarship chair, Susan Hunt at [email protected]