Women’s History Luncheon: Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence

Solano County advocate and community activist Midsi Sanchez will be the keynote speaker at the annual Women’s History Month Luncheon hosted by the Solano County Library Foundation on Friday, March 15th.

 

Through her foundation, The Midsi Sanchez Foundation, she works to bring home abducted children, and provides support to families of missing children and teaches child safety and awareness.

This year’s luncheon theme is “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace & Nonviolence.”

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive, in Suisun City. Tickets are $40.

 

 

Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information can be found on our website.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Second Annual BrewBash at the Basin The Matt Garcia Foundation’s Second Annual FREE Youth Baseball Clinic HireLive Career Fair-Sacramento Bohart Museum – Insectaganza! 32nd Annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee Boy Scouts Of America 2019 Scouting For Food Event
Comments