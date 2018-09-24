Meet your local Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies at the Winters Public Safety Festival

This FREE Festival will be held at 700 Main St from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 6th.

The event is a family-friendly and opportunity to meet the first responders who work in the area in addition to exploring a wide variety of emergency equipment. Participants will also receive public safety give away items such as stickers pencils, and coloring books. A variety of equipment demonstrations are scheduled in addition to tours of Public Safety Facility.

Bring the kids and have a chance to explore emergency vehicles, play games, hang out, and practice your siren sound effects.