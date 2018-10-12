Winters Healthcare is building a brand new health center for the residents of Winters and surrounding communities.

As the the population and the health needs of our community grow, we want to continue to provide compassionate, high quality, patient centered care for everyone. Your support for this project will ensure that Winters residents have a place to receive health care for generations to come.

Together we can build the health of our community. Thank you for your generous support!

The new facility brings all Winters Healthcare services together at one location

172 East Grant Avenue, Winters, CA

(Between Dollar General and the Yolo Federal Credit Union)