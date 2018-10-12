Winters Healthcare is building a brand new health center for the residents of Winters and surrounding communities.
As the the population and the health needs of our community grow, we want to continue to provide compassionate, high quality, patient centered care for everyone. Your support for this project will ensure that Winters residents have a place to receive health care for generations to come.
Together we can build the health of our community. Thank you for your generous support!
The new facility brings all Winters Healthcare services together at one location
172 East Grant Avenue, Winters, CA
(Between Dollar General and the Yolo Federal Credit Union)
-
Any donation, big or small, can make a difference.
Every donation helps support services and programs and now, a permanent building for our patients and community members. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Winters Healthcare provides care for all people, regardless of their ability to pay.
Your donation is a statement about your commitment to the wellness of the community, something that goes beyond the walls of our facilities, and will help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others and the community. We thank you for your interest in donating to Winters Healthcare.
There are different ways to give:
One-Time Donation: A one-time gift is a great way to show you care. Even donations as small as $20.00 can make a difference down the road.
Recurring Donation: A recurring gift demonstrates your continual commitment, and helps us fulfill ours. You can change the amount of your pledge or cancel at any time. Over time that contribution grows in size and impact.