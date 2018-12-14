Will Durst & Friends – Big Fat Year End Comedy Show

Will Durst and his merry band of pranksters are pleased as punch to bring to Vallejo for the second year their hilarious show where they promise to lampoon, satirize, mock, scoff, scorn, taunt, tease, rib and ridicule the people and events of the past year and do it with a modicum of taste and decorum. And sometimes not. The 26th edition of the Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show features an uproarious collection of riotous skits, songs, sketches, and stand- up, all based on the wacky zany antics that occurred during the calendar year of 2018.

Some annums are less conducive as objects of humourosity, but this one gave us a veritable surfeit of Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Kim Jong Un, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, floods and for all we know an actual Sharknado. It was a cornucopia of delights. And enough grist for the comedic mill to fill six 2-hour shows. But we will only be doing one. Cherry picking the best material. Continuing a holiday tradition as hallowed as the coal in Mohammed bin Salman’s stocking and as welcome as the spicy Bloody Mary mix at Roger Stone’s Ash Wednesday hangover brunch, the Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show consists of 6 comics, Will Durst, Johnny Steele, Debi Durst, Michael Bossier, Arthur Gaus & Mari Magaloni, providing their unique brand of mayhem and merriment and a minimum of 2,347 laughs. Your results may vary.