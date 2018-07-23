Will Banning Plastic Straws and Utensils Make Life Difficult?

Seattle has just become the first city in the United States to ban plastic drinking straws and utensils. According to city records,the ban is actually part of a 2008 city ordinance, which city officials at the time felt was unenforceable. City and environmental leaders celebrated the new ban aboard Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise ship in Lake Union, saying it’s a step in the right direction for slowing plastic pollution. Several other cities are considering their own bans, including Los Angeles and New York City. This got me wondering: will an eventual all-out ban affect the way people eat and drink in any real way? What about one of my favorite aspects of plastic utensils, the fact that they seem more sanitary? What might this do for the takeout food industry? The short answer is: who cares? I’m sure folks asked the same types of questions when smoking was declared dangerous to our collective health…sometimes The Planet’s Health wins out over our convenience. Now pass the bio-degradable paper straw and scrub that metal spoon with extra soap and hot water.

John Young