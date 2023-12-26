Who Will Win The Beer-for-a-Butterfly Contest?

Butterfly guru Art Shapiro, UC Davis distinguished professor emeritus, Department of Evolution and Ecology, is retired, but not from his research and not from sponsoring the annual “Beer-for-a-Butterfly” contest, in which the person who collects the first live cabbage white butterfly of the year in the three-county area of Yolo, Sacramento and Solano, wins a beer!

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Shapiro will be collaborating with the Bohart Museum of Entomology, the “dropping off point,” for the Pieris rapae entries. Bohart curator and collections manager Brennen Dyer will be accepting the entries.

Shapiro launched the contest in 1972 as part of his scientific research to determine the first flight of the year in the three-county area. His research involves long-term studies of butterfly life cycles and climate change.

The contest begins at 12:01 Jan. 1. The prize is either a beer or an equivalent.

Shapiro, who maintains a research website at http://butterfly.ucdavis.edu/, says the point of the contest “is to get the earliest possible flight date for statistical purposes. The rules require that the animal be captured and brought in alive to be verified. That way no one can falsely claim to have seen one or misidentify something else as a cabbage white.”

The contest rules include: