Whiskers Tails & Ferals Vacaville-Vacaville Cat Adoptions

Your Vacaville rescue cat adoption home!
Cat adoptions are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 pm
at the Vacaville Petco, 210 Nut Tree Parkway
(just off of Interstate 80, near BJ’s restaurant).
You can see photos of many of our rescue cats
waiting for adoption on the Cat Photo page.
Other foster cats and kittens come on adoption days too!
Follow Vacaville Cat Adoptions on Facebook.
Questions? E-mail us at,
or leave a message at (707) 258-CATS (2287).
We rely on donors to fund our cat rescue efforts. Please help!
Go to www.whiskerstailsandferals.org and select Donate. Donations are tax deductible.
Whiskers Tails & Ferals is a non-profit cat rescue group.
It rescues cats from around the world, but mostly in northern California.
These rescue cats are available for adoption in Vacaville and Napa.
For more information on the cat adoption process go to www.whiskerstailsandferals.org.
Thank you for being a cat lover!