Whiskers Tails & Ferals Vacaville-Vacaville Cat Adoptions

Your Vacaville rescue cat adoption home!

Cat adoptions are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 pm

at the Vacaville Petco, 210 Nut Tree Parkway

(just off of Interstate 80, near BJ’s restaurant).

You can see photos of many of our rescue cats

waiting for adoption on the Cat Photo page.

Other foster cats and kittens come on adoption days too!

​

Follow Vacaville Cat Adoptions on Facebook.

Questions? E-mail us at,

or leave a message at (707) 258-CATS (2287).

We rely on donors to fund our cat rescue efforts. Please help!

Go to www.whiskerstailsandferals.org and select Donate. Donations are tax deductible.