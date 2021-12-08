What’s A Family Got To Do To Get Featured On CCL??

For those new to this cool holiday website, CCL stands for California Christmas Lights and its accompanying website www.californiachristmaslights.com The website is in its 23rd year of existence, and it continues to provide the public with a great array of decorated houses throughout the great State of California. Heck, you can even use the site to map out your own “tour” of these amazingly detailed and festive domiciles (that’s a fancy word for “houses”). My question is: what do I have to do to get MY house involved here? Probably more than I’m currently willing to do…Holiday Fish Tacos anyone?
John Young