What Does It Mean To Be An Ally?

With PRIDE Month in full swing, I began reflecting on what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ communities that I serve as both a radio host and community member myself. Is it simply a combination of public service announcements about upcoming events and ongoing “support” for underserved or historically discriminated-against populations? Or is it more…doing things like instilling the concepts of fairness and equality in your children from a young age, standing up against discrimination when you see it or hear it, and checking yourself when you don’t measure up to those same standards. The LGBTQ+ communities I know are diverse in and of themselves, with people all across the religious and political spectrum; that makes it easy for me, anyway, to follow the very American ideal of everybody being created equally and character content being the only correct way to “judge” people. With that in mind, get out and enjoy the diversity that exists in our communities; check out the cool events happening to celebrate PRIDE in YOUR hometown:
John Young