Western Railway Museum Wine Tasting Train

Join us for a fun but leisurely 11 mile round trip on our Vintage Comet Wine Tasting Train while you enjoy tastes of local wines, paired appetizers and a beautiful Train Ride that will stop at the end of the line to allow you to get off mingle and take pictures before heading back.
March 28, April 25, May 30, June 27
4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
The train ride will last 1.5 hours.
General admission tickets are $40 / WRM Members are $35 and include seating in the 1005 & 1020 train cars.
First-class tickets are $50 / WRM Members are $45 and include seating in the parlor car.
Private Car House 3 tours will be held prior to Wine Tasting Train
from 3:00 to 3:30. Please arrive 30 minutes early.
All ticket holders must be over 21 and I.D. will be required.
All proceeds from this event benefit the Western Railway Museum.