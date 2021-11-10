WELCOME TO SOLANOCONNEX!

WELCOME TO THE SOLANOCONNEX PROJECT!
The Solano County Mental Health Access Grant (2020-2023), otherwise known as SolanoConnex, is led by Touro University California and funded by the County of Solano. This project was created in response to a recent Human Services Needs Assessment (2019) that showed many residents and providers do not know how to access existing mental and emotional health services in the county. The goal of this project is to enhance access to mental and emotional health services in Solano County through the development of a web app that will connect residents to resources that best meet their mental and emotional health needs.
This will be accomplished through:
This project intends to complement the existing mental and emotional health services available in Solano County by mapping services and by helping clients navigate private and public sector systems of care to have their behavioral health needs met.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit http://solanoconnex.tu.edu and find us @SolanoConnex on Facebook and Instagram.