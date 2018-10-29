We Say Goodbye To A Culinary Legend

The inventor of a Thanksgiving staple has passed away at the age of 92 on October 15th: Dorcas Reilly, who worked for decades in the Campbell’s Soup test kitchen whipping up different recipes for the company. While experimenting with different recipe combinations, Reilly created Green Bean Casserole in 1955, and submitted it for an Associated Press feature. During a 2005 interview with AP, she didn’t recall making the dish because she had made so many, including: tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole, and Sloppy Joe-like “souperburgers.” How this amazing holiday dish became so popular is anybody’s guess, but it’s adorned Thanksgiving tables for over 60 years now (including just about everyone of mine that I can remember, going back to the late ‘60’s). This Thanksgiving, when you pass around the Green Bean Casserole at YOUR holiday get-together, throw down an extra serving in honor of Dorcas Reilly 🙂

