Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.

Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Come work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.

Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
Nut Tree Plaza's First Free "2022 Summer Music Concert Series" Thru July 9th!
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
Free Summer Meals For Kids Through Solano Public Health
Juneteenth Celebration In Fairfield On 6/18!
