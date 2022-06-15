Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Announcements
Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.
Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Come work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.
Apply here
!
Recently Played
Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
#Trending
Nut Tree Plaza's First Free "2022 Summer Music Concert Series" Thru July 9th!
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
Free Summer Meals For Kids Through Solano Public Health
Juneteenth Celebration In Fairfield On 6/18!
Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On