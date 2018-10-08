Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Solano

General Information

Where do the funds go?

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Do I have to register in order to Walk?

Yes, we want to know you’re walking with us and need every walker to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for Walk. However, we ask every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Do I need to register my children for Walk?

Yes, children should register. Parents/guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Does every walker get a T-shirt?

Every registered participant will receive a T-shirt after achieving the fundraising minimum of $100. Unless otherwise communicated, T-shirts will be available for pick up on Walk day.

How do I get my offline donations to show up on my personal fundraising Web page?

Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. Be sure to include your offline donation form, which can be found in your Participant Center or on your fundraising Web page, to make sure you receive credit for the donation. Donations typically take 1-2 weeks to show up on your Web page.