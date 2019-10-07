Walk For Freedom 2019

Walk for Freedom is our global fundraising and awareness event, rallying tens of thousands of people, taking millions of steps, in hundreds of cities all over the world. We walk to disrupt the existence of slavery, shaking its very foundation with each step.
It’s an outward expression of A21’s inward desire to see slavery abolished everywhere—in our cities, in our communities, and in our world. One step at a time and one dollar at a time, we fundraise and walk to see a world without slavery.
But there are millions who have yet to be freed—and this year we continue to walk, to show up, to raise awareness, to fight—for the victims in our cities and around the globe still trapped in slavery.
This year we will take more ground than ever before.
Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 am
Learn more and register at www.A21.org/walk beginning July 30, 2019, until Walk Day (Host City: Vacaville) or onsite day of the event.
Lowe’s Parking Lot by Airport Rd. 1751 East Monte Vista St, Vacaville Ca.