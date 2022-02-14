“Walk Down Memory Lane Sale” At The Vacaville Museum Thru March 26th

Through March 26, 2022, the Vacaville Museum, located at 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville, will be displaying a wide variety of non-collection items from many of your favorite past exhibits. There will be photo murals, posters, books, and Nut Tree Centennial memorabilia–all reminders of days gone by. We invite you to come during Museum open hours, enjoy a visit and, if you see a particular item that speaks to you, purchase something to take home while supporting the museum at the same time!
During February, the Museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays, from 1:00 to 4:30 pm, and in March, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 1-4:30pm. Masks are required inside. All proceeds go to the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History; for more information call 707-447-4513 or visit www.vacavillemuseum.org