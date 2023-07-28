Voters Rights And Youth Involvement Are Focus Of League Of Women Voters Solano County Event On 8/15

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at Democracy Matters: Be Visible, Be Vocal, and Vote, a League of Women Voters Solano County (LWVSC) special event centered on youth voting to be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 3-4:30 pm at Solano Community College.

The public, and especially students in Solano County, are invited to attend.

Dr. Weber is a voice for justice who has dedicated her career to defending and strengthening fundamental civil rights, especially the right to vote. She will address her current efforts that are underway to make California the national leader in running inclusive, trustworthy and transparent elections; and to expand California’s right to vote to more citizens, including our youth by ensuring election security and providing data and logistics required to enable informed voter choices.

There will also be a student-led panel of Solano student leaders—participants in the award-winning LWVSC DEMOCRACY MATTERS Civics Education Program—to discuss how hands-on, civics learning activities provide the practical experience necessary to enter society knowledgeable, engaged and

empowered citizens.

Other invited guests include U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson, California Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, LWV California First Vice President Adena Ishii, Solano Community College President Celia Esposito-Noy, and Solano School Board Superintendent Lisette Estrada-Henderson, as well as students from the Solano

Youth Coalition, Police Activities League, Mare Island Technical School, Asian Pacific-Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) and Golden Hills Alternative Education school.

This event was organized by Dr. Sarah Chapman, a member of the LWVSC Board, current member of the Vacaville City Council, former member of the Vacaville Unified School District Board of Trustees, and former president of the Solano Community College Board. It demonstrates LWVSC’s goals to inform, inspire and create a pathway to action to protect, secure and expand the right to vote as well as to encourage youth engagement in the government process.

Be Visible, Be Vocal, and Vote is free to the public, and will take place at the Solano Community College Theater, Building 1200, 4000 Suisun Valley Rd., Fairfield. Parking is available in Lot 2.

For more information, see the LWVSC website at https://my.lwv.org/california/solano-county/articles.

To RSVP for the event, send an email to [email protected]