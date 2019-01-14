Volunteers needed to help plant native trees at Pond C in Dixon

Solano RCD, in cooperation with the City of Dixon and Dixon RCD, is holding several volunteer events this winter to improve wildlife habitat at Pond C in southeast Dixon. Community members are invited to help plant native trees, shrubs, sedges and forbs at the following events:

Saturday, January 19 – 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Sunday, February 3 – 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Saturday, February 23 – 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Those interested in attending must RSVP and reserve a spot either by e-mail at Katherine.Holmes@SolanoRCD.org or by calling 707-678-1655, ext 107. Upon RSVPing, participants will receive specific meeting location and details.

Volunteers need not be experts – if you have an interest in conservation or restoration, you are welcome at these events. Families are welcome, but children age 14 and under need to work closely with their parents during the event. Participants should dress in layers, and bring sun protection and a water bottle. Solano RCD will provide snacks and all necessary tools.

“The restoration of native plants at open space parks like Pond C really improves wildlife habitat,” said Katherine Holmes of Solano RCD. “The natives provide berries, seeds, nectar and pollen for all kinds of wildlife, including birds, butterflies, and beneficial insects. Plus they will beautify the parks for visitors.”

The Pond C Biofiltration and Habitat Restoration Project is being funded by an Urban Rivers grant from the California Natural Resources Agency.

Photo caption: Volunteers planting native plants at Pond C earlier this fall