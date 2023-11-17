Volunteers Are Needed for The Upcoming Academic Decathlon At Solano Community College

The Solano County Office of Education is seeking adult volunteers to help with the Bay Region Academic Decathlon scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Solano Community College in Fairfield starting at 8:00 AM.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and can register online at the Solano County Office of Education website at www.solanocoe.net. Volunteer opportunities include interview and speech judges, room monitors, runners, Super Quiz proctors, and Super Quiz assistants. All volunteers will receive an orientation packet and in-person orientation.

The Bay Region Academic Decathlon includes high schools from Santa Clara, Solano, Contra Costa, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. This year, over 200 high school students in are expected to compete in the regional competition.

The Academic Decathlon is an extraordinary platform that not only tests students’ intellectual prowess but also cultivates a profound appreciation for knowledge, teamwork, and self-confidence.

Much like the ancient Greek decathlon, which featured grueling physical trials, the Academic Decathlon is a true test of academic strength. It comprises ten exhilarating events, each showcasing a unique facet of a student’s intellectual capabilities. These events encompass a wide range of subjects, including art, music, language and literature, mathematics, economics, science, and social science.

To learn more about Academic Decathlon please contact Ken Scarberry at [email protected] or call (707) 646-7601.