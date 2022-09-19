Volunteer To Help At The North Bay Stand Down Event For Veterans in October

North Bay Operation Hand Up is pleased to announce the upcoming North Bay Stand Down on October 12th, at the Dixon Fairgrounds in Dixon, California. After a four-year break, we are back with a new one-day format.

Organizers are planning the eighteenth event to include local community, County, and Veterans Administrations benefits, services, and resources for returning Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans and homeless veterans who served their country honorably. As in past years, the success of this event depends largely on the willingness of those in the community to serve as volunteers or donate cash to the cause. The focus of this one-day event is on Veterans in need of help, especially those who are homeless or at-risk in our communities. Because this is no longer an overnight stand down and consists of one-day only, we will not be able to accommodate dependents. Thanks to the generous donations of time, goods and

money from the communities of Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties, the North Bay Stand Down has been a resounding success over the last seventeen years, serving over 2,900 veterans. Veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, comprise just under 10% of the homeless population of the United States and our community. The adversities of homelessness include lack of safe shelter,

unemployment, physical and emotional disabilities, substance abuse and hopelessness. For many Veterans, these adversities create a self-generating cycle, which leads to complete isolation from mainstream American society. This event has assisted many Veterans in our communities to get back on track in their lives. Whether our Veterans served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other military action, during war or

peacetime, we have set out to bring them back home. Please join us on October 11th to assist with setup, October 12th to provide services and/or volunteer to assist our veterans through the stand down process, and/or October 13th for tear down.

For information, Veteran registration, or to volunteer, please see our website: www.nbstanddown.org or call the Solano County Veterans Service Office at (707) 784-6590 or Jeff Jewell, North Bay

Stand Down Director at (707) 365-8384. For more information, please e-mail Jeff Jewell at [email protected]