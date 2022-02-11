Volunteer For The “POINT-IN-TIME COUNT” To Help End Homelessness

POINT-IN-TIME COUNT
Continuums of Care (CoCs) are required to conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness at least every other year. CoCs are also required to conduct an annual Housing Inventory Count (HIC), documenting the residential resources in their community dedicated to assisting people experiencing homelessness. The Notice outlines what CoCs are required to collect and report as part of their count process. The safety considerations were developed with our partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Healthcare for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) to discuss how CoCs can safely conduct counts during COVID-19. The final link provides access to several resources developed by technical assistance providers to assist CoCs in conducting their counts.
PIT Count Resources
Those wanting to volunteer before or on the day of the count must first register here:
Solano County 2022 PIT Count (pointintime.info)
A simple app downloaded to your phone will be utilized for the count.