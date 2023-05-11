Visit The Vallejo City Unified School District Job Fair On May 18th!

Image Courtesy of The Vallejo City Unified School District

Check out the Vallejo City Unified School District JOB FAIR! May 18th from 2PM-4PM at the VCUSD District Office: 665 Walnut Avenue, Vallejo, CA 94592

TEACHING AND SUPPORT POSITIONS INCLUDE : Elementary, Middle, High School, and Special Education Teachers, Account Analyst, Bilingual Tutor, Climate Control Specialist (HVAC), Custodian, Expanded Learning Program Assistant, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Teacher’s Assistant, and many more! Visit www.VCUSD.org for more information 🙂