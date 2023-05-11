95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Visit The Vallejo City Unified School District Job Fair On May 18th!

Image Courtesy of The Vallejo City Unified School District

Check out the Vallejo City Unified School District JOB FAIR! May 18th from 2PM-4PM  at the VCUSD District Office: 665 Walnut Avenue, Vallejo, CA 94592

TEACHING AND SUPPORT POSITIONS INCLUDE : Elementary, Middle, High School, and Special  Education Teachers, Account Analyst, Bilingual  Tutor, Climate Control Specialist (HVAC),  Custodian, Expanded Learning Program  Assistant, Occupational Therapist, Physical  Therapist, Teacher’s Assistant, and many more! Visit www.VCUSD.org for more information 🙂

