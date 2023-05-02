VFW POST 7244 In Vacaville Seeks Sponsors For Their Upcoming Charity Poker Tourney

Dear Community Member,

The Vacaville VFW Post 7244 is excited to announce the return of our 6th annual “Freedom Isn’t Free” Poker Tournament on July 8th . All proceeds raised from this event go directly back into serving our local community – where your support can really make a difference. We are proud to be co-hosting this fundraiser with our local Marine Corps League of Solano County. We invite you to show your commitment to your local VFW Post 7224 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1486, and our service work in the community by becoming a sponsor of this year’s event. Your tax-deductible donation will be immediately directed to local veteran causes and serve veterans in crisis along with a variety of local youth and community programs where your support is most urgently needed.

Please contact us at your earliest convenience so we can reserve your sponsorship commitment and promote your involvement. We have a range of sponsorship packages with newly added benefits and promotions. We truly hope you will join us for this fun and festive community event at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building on July 8th.

Again, thank you for your support. To learn more about our activities and service projects, please connect with us. Our VFW Facebook page is @VacavilleVFW and our website is vfwpost7224.org. Our Marine Corps League Facebook is @MarineCorpsLeagueHallam

Should you have any questions or would like to make an in-kind donation, please feel free to contact me directly at 707-365-3488 or by email at [email protected]

Sincerely,

Mike Little, Tournament Chair, VFW Post 7244