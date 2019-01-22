Veterans of Foreign Wars 18th Annual Crab Feed

The 18th Annual Crab Feed hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244 will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at C.C. Yin’s Ranch at 6319 Pleasants Valley Road, Vacaville, CA 95688. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad and bread.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. Dinner service begins at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a Dessert Raffle and Prize Raffle.

This event is Vacaville VFW’s annual fundraising effort to support local veteran causes and serve veterans in crisis. Proceeds from the VFW Crab Feed support the VFW Auxiliary, NorthBay Operation: Hand Up, Wreaths Across America, Solano County Veterans Employment Center, David Grant Veterans Assistance Program, Solano County Vietnam Vets Memorial, VFW National Home for Children, Jr. ROTC Programs, Veterans Holiday Dinner Programs, local high school scholarships, and many more local community needs. This year 25% of the proceeds will support recovery efforts for the Camp Fire in Paradise.

Tickets are available by advanced reservation only and are $55 per person. To purchase tickets online visit http://bit.ly/VFWCrabFeed or contact Marty Welch at 707-365-9570. Sponsorship opportunities are encouraged and available. Please contact Mike Little at 707-365-3488 for more information.

The VFW is America’s largest and oldest combat veterans’ organization. Help support our local veterans all year with vital support and resources supplied through our Vacaville VFW Post 7244.