Veterans Day Events

The City of Vallejo and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post invite the public to their annual Veterans Day honor ceremonies, hosted by Col. Nestor Aliga and the Vallejo Veterans of Foreign Wars. The program features dignitaries from Washington, D.C., the state of California and local representatives.
10 -11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Free, registration required. Mare Island Historic Naval Cemetery, 167 O’Hara Court, Vallejo; 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 11. Free. Vallejo Veterans Memorial, 3 Capitol St., Vallejo. 707-642-3653. visitvallejo.com
A commemoration ceremony and live concert kicks off the festivities, followed by a parade along Texas Street in downtown Fairfield starting at 12:30 p.m. The parade will also be available as a live stream at http://fairfield.ca.gov/live.
10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Free. Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield. 707-399-4101. fairfield.ca.gov
A Veterans Day ceremony featuring presentations from the Suisun City Youth Commission; Voice of Democracy; mayor Lori Wilson; Council Member Wanda Williams; Rep. John Garamendi; Kathy Smith, president Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Department of California; and Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Betts, U.S. Air Force Reserve, 349th Maintenance Group superintendent, Travis Air Force Base. The afternoon also features a prayer with pastors Nate Stonestreet and Claybon Lea Jr.; a veterans resource fair; food trucks; and live music with the Ariel Marin Band.
2-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Free admission. 680 Main St., Suisun City. 707-720-3059. suisuncityveteransday.com
A four-day pop-up museum exhibition is scheduled to feature displays focused around World War II, recognizing contributions from diverse ethnic groups that supported U.S. military efforts. Outdoor displays will include a Huey helicopter, F-8 jet cockpit and other military vehicles. There will also be a public Veterans Day observance program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Free. Veterans Memorial Building of San Ramon Valley, 400 Hartz Ave., Danville. vmbsrv.org
Join the city of Walnut Creek and the Walnut Creek Concert Band for a ceremony and concert honoring veterans.
11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 11. Free. Vaccination proof for those eligible required. Lesher Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek. 925-943-7469. lesherartscenter.showare.com